Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.21 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 338,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 3,709,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 124,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,048,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

