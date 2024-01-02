Financial Management Network Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.