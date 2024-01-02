FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVS opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

