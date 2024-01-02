Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $233.71. 795,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.82. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

