Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 8,107 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.88. 888,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average is $232.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

