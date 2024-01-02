Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,047 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.4 %

PM stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

