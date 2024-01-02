W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

