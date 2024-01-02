Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Linde by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.63. The stock had a trading volume of 219,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

