Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Linde by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Performance
LIN traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.63. The stock had a trading volume of 219,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
