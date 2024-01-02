Raymond James & Associates Has $279.52 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $279,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.68. 27,883,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.30. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

