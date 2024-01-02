W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,837. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.