New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,690 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.90. 1,041,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

