Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,030. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $683.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

