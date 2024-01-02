Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 513,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

