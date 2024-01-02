Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 80,404 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,346,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

