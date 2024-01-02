Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 213,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 931,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 303,806 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 3,471,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

