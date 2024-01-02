Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

