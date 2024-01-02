Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $165.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.