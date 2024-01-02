BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

