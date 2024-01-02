Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.07. 1,503,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

