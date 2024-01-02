Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 526.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $590.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.41. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.