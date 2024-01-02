WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NKE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

