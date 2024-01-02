Robbins Farley Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robbins Farley boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 2.6% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after buying an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $498.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $500.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

