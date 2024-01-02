Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.30. 1,288,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.