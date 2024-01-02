Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 609,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

