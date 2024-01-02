Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $126.38. 1,406,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,490. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

