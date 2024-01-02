Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDW traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 592,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

