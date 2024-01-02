iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,503. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

