Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Decreased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX traded down $8.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.42. 387,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

