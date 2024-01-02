Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 1,026,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

