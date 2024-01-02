iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,632,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVE traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $175.15. The company had a trading volume of 560,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.