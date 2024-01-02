Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

