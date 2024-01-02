Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 33,573 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 256.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average is $281.44. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $215.49 and a one year high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.