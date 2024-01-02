Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.27. 827,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

