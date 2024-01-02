Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,411 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $799.33. 213,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $723.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.23. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

