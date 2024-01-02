Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.9% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 367.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

BlackRock stock traded down $11.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $800.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The company has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $723.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

