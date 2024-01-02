FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

