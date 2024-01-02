Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 12,910 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

