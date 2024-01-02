Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.22 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

