Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

