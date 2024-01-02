Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.19. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

