Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemung Financial

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chemung Financial by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.23. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.46%.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.