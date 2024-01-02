Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemung Financial

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chemung Financial by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.23. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.46%.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.