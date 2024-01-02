Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expands By 19.4%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,978. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

