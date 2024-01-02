New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Euronet Worldwide worth $36,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 369,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 76,810 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. 102,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

