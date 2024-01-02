NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of NV5 Global worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,864 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.84. 18,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,450. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

