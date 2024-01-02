New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Avantor makes up about 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $31,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 2,282,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

