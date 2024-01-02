New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,805 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $75,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $132.84. 2,021,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.