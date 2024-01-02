Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. 448,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

