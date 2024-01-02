AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,027 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $34,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. 112,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,643. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.