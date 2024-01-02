New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 901,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,521. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

