American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.62

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 2246509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Recommended Stories

